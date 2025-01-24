Baby girl found dead in Karnal

A baby girl child, presumed to be five to six months old, was found dead near the new grain market along GT Road in Karnal on Friday. A baby girl child, presumed to be five to six months old, was found dead near the new grain market along GT Road in Karnal on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The recovery coincides with National Girl Child Day observed every year on January 24.

Officials said that it was first seen by some local vegetable traders around 10 am after which the police were informed.

Eyewitnesses said that the body was seen at the corner of a boundary wall, wrapped in paper and believed to be thrown in the morning.

Police said that as part of the probe, CCTV cameras in the area will be checked to nab the accused.

Sub-inspector Sulinder Singh, in-charge, police post sector 4, said that the body has been kept at the mortuary of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.

He said that a case was registered against unidentified accused under sections 91 and 92 of the BNS at Karnal City police station.

The development comes at a time when the state is celebrating a decade of the launch of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat in 2015.

As per the data for 2024, Karnal has recorded a sex ratio of 926 girls per 1,000 boys, an improvement of 18 points compared to 908 in 2023.