Backlog of 4.27 lakh pending RCs, DLs cleared: Punjab to HC

The Punjab government on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the backlog printing of 4.27 lakh registration certificates (RCs) of vehicles and driving licences (DLs) has been cleared by the transport authorities.

During the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL), the state’s counsel told the court that the total pendency was 4.34 lakh, and only 6,176 are pending now.

The information was shared before the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry during the resumed hearing of the PIL by one Neha Sharma, who had alleged serious delays faced by vehicle purchasers in Punjab in receiving their RCs and driving licences in the petition moved in April 2025.

The plea further said that the masses at large are being forced to ply vehicles without valid documents, exposing owners to criminal liability.

In the status report, the court was told that the delay in issuing DLs and RCs was due to the sudden exit of the previous vendor. The department roped in two new vendors, and now the backlog of DLs and RCs has almost been cleared, the court was informed.

The court has now disposed of the matter in view of the state’s affidavit, with further directions to complete the dispatch of the remaining DLs/ RCs within the next 15 days.