Back-to-back terror attacks put Kashmir on the edge
Despite enhanced security across Kashmir, militants managed to carry out four back-to-back attacks in the past three days, including three grenade attacks and a targeted killing which left two policemen and a civilian dead and three others injured.
Though officials claim that Independence Day remained almost peaceful without any major incident, the grenade attacks sparked concerns over security. Even a police control room was targeted by militants, wherein a cop was injured.
Militants on Tuesday attacked two cousins belonging to Hindu community at their apple orchard in Shopian. One of them has died, while the other one is critically injured.
Last week too, militants had launched three grenade attacks in Srinagar and killed a migrant labourer from Bihar in north Kashmir’s Hajin town. Little-known groups like United Liberation Front and TRF have claimed responsibility for these attacks on social media, warning more such attacks in future.
The J&K Police constable who was injured in a chance encounter at Nowhatta on Sunday night in Srinagar succumbed to his injures on Monday. In the evening, another civilian was injured in a grenade attack in Gopalpora Chadoora of Budgam. The civilian has been identified by police as Karan Kumar Singh.
Officials privy to the security details said they have got clues about all these attacks which they claim is the handiwork of Lashkar-e-Taiba. “We have got clues and people behind these attacks will soon be arrested,” a senior police officer said, while wishing to remain anonymous.
“There is a pattern in these attacks. The militants, in order to create panic, either target Kashmiri Pandits, non-local labourers, local policemen or panchayat representatives. This creates panic and mounts pressure on the security forces. However, all those responsible for such killings are identified and then either arrested or killed,” said another police officer.
The fresh attack on the minority community members has triggered panic among the non-migrant pandits, many of whom as per reports want to leave the Valley now as they consider themselves as the new targets.
“No Kashmiri Pandit is safe in the Valley. We have only one option left, either to leave the Valley or get killed,” said Sanjay K Tickoo, president, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samaj, a body representing Pandits who did not migrate from Kashmir.
-
J&K: Several portals floating fake news banned in Ramban
More than six portals allegedly peddling fake news and maligning the image of Jammu and Kashmir government were banned in Ramban district on Tuesday, an official order said. The portals banned included United News Urdu, VD News, News Verse India, Current News of India, News Bureau of India, Today News Line and CHRT News Sangaldan. These were operating without any registration or permission from the competent authority, the order said.
-
Chamba: 13-year-old girl dies, three hurt as high mast light comes crashing down
A 13-year-old girl died while three others sustained injuries when a high mast light being installed at Chaurashi temple complex in Bharmour town of Chamba fell on them, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Pariksha Devi of Bhaderwah in Jammu's Doda. Injured Anjill Singh, his son Advik, and a woman identified as Anita Minhas have been airlifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.
-
Congress to protest against price rise, unemployment: Alka Lamba
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Alka Lamba on Tuesday said that the Congress party will intensify the stir against soaring inflation and unemployment in the state and organise series of protests across Himachal beginning Wednesday. From August 17 to 23, the block units of the Himachal Pradesh Congress will organise protest “mehangai chaupal” in all the 68 assembly constituencies, villages and markets to discuss the issue of rising prices with the common masses.
-
HP’s pharma units, stockists under task force lens
Pharmaceutical production units, chemist shops and wholesalers across Himachal Pradesh have come under the scanner of anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), with raids conducted on 42 such units in the recent past. The ANTF was constituted by the state police this year, which is being led by ADGP CID SP Singh along with three fields units at Shimla, Kangra and Kullu, functioning under deputy SP rank officers.
-
Delhiwale: Life behind the taste
Rajbir is a bearer of two legacies. One, of a street delicacy with origins that can be traced to Europe. The other is more intimate — the legacy of his life's struggles. This afternoon, passersby are coming to his nankhatai cart intermittently, here in Old Delhi's Turkman Gate. One woman hesitantly enquires about the price. He says, “Dus ke paanch (10 for ₹5).” He left his MP village when he was a child.
