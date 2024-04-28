Badals have used religion for vested interests, alleges Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the Badals have always used religion for their vested interests, especially during times of crisis. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses the crowd during the road show in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Ferozepur on Saturday. (Photo: X)

Mann, who was addressing a rally in Baghapurana (Moga) in favour of AAP’s candidate from Faridkot seat Karamjit Anmol alleged that voting for them (Badals) means committing “sacrilege again”.

Apart from Moga, Mann also held a roadshow in favour of the party candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

Targeting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said: “Badals are reaping what they sowed. Their current situation is the outcome of their poor deeds. Now they are taking out ‘pariwar bachao yatra’ (referring to ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ but when they were in power they looted the state exchequer and built their mahals (palaces) and hotels,” the CM said, adding that voting for the Akali Dal would mean voting for those responsible for the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Mann also targeted Congress and ‘infighting’ within the state unit. “The Congress is hopeless in Punjab too, as they keep on fighting among themselves, they don’t have time for the problems of the common people,” Mann said.

He said that the opposition parties in Punjab have not been able to find 13 suitable candidates.

The CM also recounted the works of the AAP government, like 300 units of free electricity to everyone, timely and uninterrupted electricity to the farmers, Schools of Eminence, Aam Aadmi Clinics, government jobs etc. Mann said that soon the government will fulfil the guarantee of ₹1,000 per month to women.

Referring to Karamjit Anmol, Mann said: “Karamjit and I are two honest hardworking people. We come from common backgrounds and earned recognition in the entertainment field. Now my only goal is to serve people. Give Karamjit a chance to be your voice in the parliament.”

‘Don’t fall for Modi’s jumlas’

Mann also slammed prime minister Narendra Modi and said that people should not fall for ‘lollipops’ and ‘jumlas’.

In Ferozepur, Mann held a roadshow with party candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

Mann launched a scathing attack on BJP and said that the saffron party was undermining the Constitution. “The BJP is attempting to disrupt communal harmony, contrasting Punjab’s ethos of unity with the divisive politics propagated,” Mann said.

He appealed to voters: “Give me 13 more arms and voices, strengthen us more so that we can do more work.”