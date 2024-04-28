 Badals have used religion for vested interests, alleges Punjab CM Mann - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Badals have used religion for vested interests, alleges Punjab CM Mann

ByParteek Singh Mahal/Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Baghapurana (moga)/ Ferozepur
Apr 28, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Lambasting his political rivals, Mann said the “dynast politicians” are miserable because the sons and daughters of common families reached the assembly

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the Badals have always used religion for their vested interests, especially during times of crisis.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses the crowd during the road show in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Ferozepur on Saturday. (Photo: X)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses the crowd during the road show in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Ferozepur on Saturday. (Photo: X)

Mann, who was addressing a rally in Baghapurana (Moga) in favour of AAP’s candidate from Faridkot seat Karamjit Anmol alleged that voting for them (Badals) means committing “sacrilege again”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Apart from Moga, Mann also held a roadshow in favour of the party candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

Targeting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said: “Badals are reaping what they sowed. Their current situation is the outcome of their poor deeds. Now they are taking out ‘pariwar bachao yatra’ (referring to ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ but when they were in power they looted the state exchequer and built their mahals (palaces) and hotels,” the CM said, adding that voting for the Akali Dal would mean voting for those responsible for the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Mann also targeted Congress and ‘infighting’ within the state unit. “The Congress is hopeless in Punjab too, as they keep on fighting among themselves, they don’t have time for the problems of the common people,” Mann said.

He said that the opposition parties in Punjab have not been able to find 13 suitable candidates.

The CM also recounted the works of the AAP government, like 300 units of free electricity to everyone, timely and uninterrupted electricity to the farmers, Schools of Eminence, Aam Aadmi Clinics, government jobs etc. Mann said that soon the government will fulfil the guarantee of 1,000 per month to women.

Referring to Karamjit Anmol, Mann said: “Karamjit and I are two honest hardworking people. We come from common backgrounds and earned recognition in the entertainment field. Now my only goal is to serve people. Give Karamjit a chance to be your voice in the parliament.”

‘Don’t fall for Modi’s jumlas’

Mann also slammed prime minister Narendra Modi and said that people should not fall for ‘lollipops’ and ‘jumlas’.

In Ferozepur, Mann held a roadshow with party candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

Mann launched a scathing attack on BJP and said that the saffron party was undermining the Constitution. “The BJP is attempting to disrupt communal harmony, contrasting Punjab’s ethos of unity with the divisive politics propagated,” Mann said.

He appealed to voters: “Give me 13 more arms and voices, strengthen us more so that we can do more work.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Badals have used religion for vested interests, alleges Punjab CM Mann
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On