Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps

Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting ‘halka in-charges’ in Gurdaspur.

In a statement, Bajwa said the AAP came to power in Punjab with the promise of ‘Badlav’ (change) but showed its true colours when five out of seven MLAs in Gurdaspur belonging to the Congress received no information regarding a meeting convened by rural development and panchayats minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal to oversee developmental projects in the district.

He claimed that by ignoring elected representatives and sidelining them, AAP’s badlav has ignored the will of people. “The issue of interference by the defeated AAP candidates in the day-to-day working of administration has been raised by the MLAs of the Gurdaspur constituency on the floor of the House,” he said, alleging that people are being represented by those who lost in the recent assembly elections.

He further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives. “This style of functioning of the AAP government is cutting at the roots of the foundation of the democratic norms as it is a flagrant breach of the protocols, rights and privileges of the elected representatives,” he said.