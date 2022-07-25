Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting ‘halka in-charges’ in Gurdaspur.
In a statement, Bajwa said the AAP came to power in Punjab with the promise of ‘Badlav’ (change) but showed its true colours when five out of seven MLAs in Gurdaspur belonging to the Congress received no information regarding a meeting convened by rural development and panchayats minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal to oversee developmental projects in the district.
He claimed that by ignoring elected representatives and sidelining them, AAP’s badlav has ignored the will of people. “The issue of interference by the defeated AAP candidates in the day-to-day working of administration has been raised by the MLAs of the Gurdaspur constituency on the floor of the House,” he said, alleging that people are being represented by those who lost in the recent assembly elections.
He further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives. “This style of functioning of the AAP government is cutting at the roots of the foundation of the democratic norms as it is a flagrant breach of the protocols, rights and privileges of the elected representatives,” he said.
-
Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state. The CM was told that the department was mulling to install solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8,708 kilowatt capacity at a cost of Rs 60.5 crore.
-
Ludhiana: 19-year-old found bludgeoned to death at vacant plot
A 19-year-old factory worker was found bludgeoned to death at a vacant plot on Daba Road on Sunday. Anthony has been identified as Anthony, 19, a resident of Jain Colony. The complainant said Anthony was at home on Saturday night after returning home from work. He added that on Sunday morning, the locals informed him that Anthony is lying dead at the vacant plot. They immediately rushed to the spot and informed the police.
-
Haryana state crime branch arrests Delhi-based man for GST fraud
The Haryana State Crime Branch has arrested a Delhi-based fake chartered accountant for Goods and Services Tax invoice frauds of Rs 3 crore. As per the police, the accused has been identified as Puneet Shonkar of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and he was staying in Delhi. The police officials associated with the investigation said that he had created 40 fake firms on bogus documents in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Rohtak, and Kaithal.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: Victims’ kin perturbed as govt seeks six months more to complete probe
Faridkot : The families of 2015 Behbal Kalan firing victims have expressed their displeasure over the Punjab government's demand seeking more time to complete the probe. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against a sacrilege incident. Cabinet minister Harjot Bains told the protesters that the government's demand to complete the probe was genuine.
-
Murder accused, aide arrested with 100-gm heroin, ₹40k in Ludhiana
A proclaimed offender wanted by Kapurthala police in a murder case and Vijay's accomplice have been arrested by Ladhowal police with 100-gram heroin and ₹40,000. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, and Sunny Jain of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur. Shubham Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) said the duo was arrested at a national highway during a special checking. Their car also seized.
