Bajwa hits out at AAP for failing to commemorate Punjab Day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 03, 2024 06:48 AM IST

To mark the formation of a Punjabi-language-speaking state under the Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966), Punjab Day is observed across the state on November 1.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for failing to commemorate Punjab Day on November 1.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for failing to commemorate Punjab Day on November 1. (HT File)
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for failing to commemorate Punjab Day on November 1. (HT File)

“The bogus ambassadors of the Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiat, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government have completely disregarded Punjab Day this year. Did they do that intentionally? The answer is better known to them but their hollowness for Punjab has been unveiled,” said Bajwa.

