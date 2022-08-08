Bajwa slams CM Mann’s statement over discarding Ayushman scheme
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition (LOP) in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s statement to discard Ayushman Bharat Scheme with mohalla clinics proves non-application of the judicious mind and utter failure in evaluating the pros and cons of the most popular and beneficial scheme providing cashless treatment of ₹5 lakh per family the cost of which is being shared by Centre on 60:40 basis.
In a statement, Bajwa said that mohalla clinics for which the chief minister is full of praise have, in fact, been planned at the constituency level, 117 in all. “The nomenclature of mohalla clinics by the Aam Aadmi Party itself is a misnomer. In Delhi, it may well be likened to a mohalla but the same cannot be replicated in Punjab considering its total area and the large size of its population in comparison,” he said.
The LOP said the inauguration of mohalla clinics in Punjab shows a simple conversion of the Sewa Kendras into mohalla clinics.
BJP ridicules CM
BJP leader Subhash Sharma also ridiculed the CM’s statement that Punjab will not need Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme by next year as the state will have mohalla clinics and improved hospital infrastructure.
State BJP general secretary Sharma said Mann’s remark only reveals “ignorance” of the government about the Ayushman scheme or a “conspiracy” to close it down in Punjab to provide benefits to private hospitals.
₹100cr released under Ayushman scheme
Chandigarh: The Punjab finance department on Sunday released ₹100 crore under Ayushman Bharat - Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana. A spokesperson said of total outstanding of ₹216 crore, the department of health and family welfare has released ₹85 crore to 920 government and private empanelled hospitals, including PGIMER, Chandigarh, GMCH-32, Chandigarh, on August 6. The government had stopped disbursal of funds two days ago over reports of irregularities.
Four arms smugglers held in Faridkot with foreign-made pistols
Faridkot : Police have arrested four persons with firearms, including sophisticated foreign-made pistols, in Faridkot district, police said on Sunday. The firearms include two Czechoslovakia-made Ceska Zbrojovka-Narodni Podnik Strakonice (6.35mm) automatic pistols and a Brazil-made Taurus pistol (9mm) that fetch lakhs of rupees in the black market, said officials. The accused were identified as Mohammad Tariq of Uttar Pradesh and Balwan Singh of Haryana of Fatehgarh Sahib, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha.
UP reports 992 new covid cases, one death in Kanpur Dehat
Uttar Pradesh reported 992 new covid cases on Sunday which was 90 more than the previous day. Also, one death was reported from Kanpur Dehat. Gautam Budh Nagar reported highest 205 new covid cases while Lucknow reported 114 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. In all, 70 patients recovered in Lucknow taking the number of active covid cases to 664 and among them seven are admitted to hospital.
Yogi to address BJYM meet closing session today
Agra Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the youth leaders of BJP Yuva Morcha during the closing session of the three-day meet here on Monday. “We had blessings and guidance from BJP leaders Swatantra Dev Singh, Brajesh Pathak, Sudhanshu Dwiwedi, Sambit Patra, Sunil Bansal and Pankaj Singh, who were in Agra for the first two days of the three-day meet which will end with address by our chief minister,” said Braj region secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, Gaurav Rajawat.
FDA file 5,768 cases in three years, only 1,168 convicted
In the last three years, the Maharashtra food and drugs department has filed 5,768 cases of food samples found non –conforming and convicted only 1,168, as per the data released by FDA, According to FDA officials, the food safety officers draw in food samples and send them to laboratories recognised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for analysis. FDA filed 1,150 civil cases of which 666 were convicted.
‘Revenge’: Convict who died in Tihar was murdered by jail staff, finds CBI
A gangster fed up with paying bribes, a jailer angered by gossip and wanting vengeance, and corruption and assault — these new threads are central to the Central Bureau of Investigation's version of events in the murder probe of Ankit Gujjar, killed inside Tihar jail a year ago. On July 29, the central agency arrested assistant superintendent Dinesh Dabas and head warder Deepak Chikara on charges of murder.
