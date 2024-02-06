Balali village is all praise for Vinesh after her gold feat

The residents of Balali village in Charkhi Dadri heaped praises on local wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she clinched the gold medal in the 55 kg category at the Senior National Wrestling Championship held at Jaipur on Sunday. She defeated Jyoti of Madhya Pradesh in the finals. (ANI)

Vinesh remained away from the mat for a year-and-a-half during the women wrestlers’ protest against BJP MP and the then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a knee injury.

Vinesh’s uncle and Dronacharya award-winning coach Mahvir Singh Phogat said that Vinesh was criticised by people when she returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award after Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of WFI. The critics alsi claimed that she was running away from trails.

“She answered her critics by winning the gold medal in the senior national championship. I do not doubt her talent and we all asked her to focus on her game. We all want her to win gold for the nation in the Olympics,” he added.

The residents of Balali village said that Vinesh had brought many laurels for the nation and village but they were waiting for her to come back as doubts were raised about her game.

“Vinesh has dominated in wrestling and some people are saying that they are protesting as their career seems to be ending. But her gold in the national games is like a tight slap on the face of critics. It is very difficult to play after going through such a trauma,” said Phogat Khap head Balwant Nambardar.

Vinesh said that all the wrestlers were happy with the arrangements and all the wrestlers were competing without any pressure.

“Earlier some people were unfairly dominating, but this time the players were happy with fairness in the game. Now, I will increase the training duration and think about moving forward,” she said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda congratulated Vinesh for her comeback on the mat from the protest.