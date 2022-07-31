BAMS paper leak: 2 former staffers of Kurukshetra Ayush university among 3 booked for fraud

Haryana state vigilance bureau has booked three persons, including two former employees of Shri Krishna AYUSH University, Kurukshetra, in connection with the paper leak of the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)’s first-year supplementary exam held in January 2020.

As per the FIR registered at Ambala, the accused have been identified as Devender Kumar, a former clerk who is now posted at the office district Ayurvedic officer in Faridabad; Ganesh Gupta, the then computer operator posted at the controller of examination office in varsity; and Gautam Sura, a BAMS student at National Ayurvedic and Hospital College, Barwala.

As per a complaint filed with the bureau, the paper of Padarth Vigyan subject was leaked on January 16, 2020. The university officials had initially carried out an internal probe, without informing the police, during which the role of the accused had emerged.

The FIR read, “During the varsity’s investigation, it was revealed that Gautam Sura had taken admission in National Ayurvedic and Hospital College, Barwala, in 2018, but he could not pass the exams of any subjects in 2019. After that, he approached Devender Kumar, who had been posted at Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, from 2008 to 2019 as a water carrier.”

“Devender had fixed a meeting with Ganesh Gupta, who provided him question papers of all subjects for ₹10,000. The amount was collected from other students, to whom he further distributed the question papers. But the officials canceled the exam following reports of the paper leak,” the FIR further read.

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance bureau, Ambala, has registered a case against the accused under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, besides relevant sections of the Prevention Of Corruption Act and the IT Act.