BAMS paper leak: 2 former staffers of Kurukshetra Ayush university among 3 booked for fraud
Haryana state vigilance bureau has booked three persons, including two former employees of Shri Krishna AYUSH University, Kurukshetra, in connection with the paper leak of the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)’s first-year supplementary exam held in January 2020.
As per the FIR registered at Ambala, the accused have been identified as Devender Kumar, a former clerk who is now posted at the office district Ayurvedic officer in Faridabad; Ganesh Gupta, the then computer operator posted at the controller of examination office in varsity; and Gautam Sura, a BAMS student at National Ayurvedic and Hospital College, Barwala.
As per a complaint filed with the bureau, the paper of Padarth Vigyan subject was leaked on January 16, 2020. The university officials had initially carried out an internal probe, without informing the police, during which the role of the accused had emerged.
The FIR read, “During the varsity’s investigation, it was revealed that Gautam Sura had taken admission in National Ayurvedic and Hospital College, Barwala, in 2018, but he could not pass the exams of any subjects in 2019. After that, he approached Devender Kumar, who had been posted at Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, from 2008 to 2019 as a water carrier.”
“Devender had fixed a meeting with Ganesh Gupta, who provided him question papers of all subjects for ₹10,000. The amount was collected from other students, to whom he further distributed the question papers. But the officials canceled the exam following reports of the paper leak,” the FIR further read.
Acting on the complaint, the vigilance bureau, Ambala, has registered a case against the accused under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, besides relevant sections of the Prevention Of Corruption Act and the IT Act.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics