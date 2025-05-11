Ban apple import from Türkiye: Cong MLA

Amid growing cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, Congress leader urged Union government to immediately ban apple import from Türkiye. In a media statement, All Indian Congress Committee spokesperson and Theog MLA, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, has lashed out at Türkiye calling it “ungrateful” (HT File)

In a media statement, All Indian Congress Committee spokesperson and Theog MLA, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, has lashed out at Türkiye calling it “ungrateful” and said, “Turkish drones have joined Pakistan’s horde against India by helping our enemy militarily.”

It may be mentioned that government on Friday said that Pakistan military likely used Turkish drones in attack on Indian cities on May 8. This information was shared during a press briefing, in which the government said that preliminary forensic analysis of debris recovered from downed drones suggested they were Turkish made.

Theog MLA, said “When Türkiye was hit by a devastating earthquake in 2023, India started Operation Dost to become the first country to help. India had sent Garuda Aerospace drones to help those trapped in the rubble and modified Kisan drones to carry medicine and food.”

Rathore demanded that India should immediately ban import of apple and other goods from Türkiye while making an appeal to residents to “boycott Türkiye tourism and its goods to teach lesson to this ungrateful country.”