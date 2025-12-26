Ban goes up in smoke as e-cigarette sale continues unabated in Chandigarh markets

Despite a nationwide ban since 2019, electronic cigarettes, commonly known as vapes, continue to be freely available in Chandigarh, a random check by this reporter at two of the city markets revealed. What’s more worrying is that the target group for e-cigarette sales are youngsters, including school and college-going children. (HT Photo for representation)

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, bans the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, distribution, sale and storage of e-cigarettes, technically referred to as the Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), in view of the health hazards.

First patented in 1965 and extensively advertised as a cessation device to quit tobacco cigarette smoking, multiple studies have established that e-cigarettes are carcinogenic (cancer-causing), contain nicotine and other harmful chemicals and lead to lung and heart diseases.

Besides, an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study also established that there is no reliable evidence to suggest that e-cigarettes can help smokers quit tobacco.

What’s more worrying is that the target group for e-cigarette sales are youngsters, including school and college-going children. In a review article published in the Delhi Psychiatry Journal, Dr Ajeet Sidana and Dr Vibha Goel wrote that adolescents who use e-cigarettes are 3.5 times more likely to initiate conventional cigarette smoking than those who do not. “E-cigarettes are a gateway to actual smoking,” said Dr Sidana, head of the psychiatry department at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

E-cigarettes work by heating a liquid to create an inhalable aerosol. Dr Sidana explains that this aerosol increases oxidative stress and can predispose users to myocardial infarction (a condition where blood flow to a part of the heart muscle is blocked, usually by a clot). Vaping may also lead to various lung diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic cough, pneumonia, interstitial lung disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Dr Sonu Goel, director of the Resource Centre for Tobacco Control, and professor of community medicine and public health at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) says, “e-Cigarettes can cause cancer, are highly addictive due to nicotine and have adverse effects on reproductive health”

Dr Sidana and Dr Vibha Goel, also mentioned in their review article, that the chemicals in e-cigarettes can cause DNA damage and mutagenesis, resulting in cancer. “These are especially harmful for pregnant women and can damage the developing baby’s brain and lungs,” it was stated.

Popular among school, college students

Despite these risks, vapes remain popular among youth due to its modern design that doesn’t require a lighter, and the perception that it is a “safer” alternative to cigarettes. Unlike traditional tobacco products, e-cigarettes do not smell, come in multiple flavours, such as kiwi passionfruit, mango, blackberry pomegranate cherry and blueberry, and are flaunted by youngsters as a “status symbol”.

Vapes with 15,000 to 20,000 puffs cost around ₹1,200, while those with 40,000 puffs come for ₹2,200.

A student of DAV College, Sector 10, speaking on condition of anonymity, said vapes are easily available and often preferred by non-smokers. “Vapes don’t contain tobacco like cigarettes and are seen as safer and more attractive because of the flavours,” the student said.

The actual prevalence of e-cigarette use remains difficult to estimate as the product is illegal.

Suppliers difficult to trace

An official associated with the National Tobacco Control Programme, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that despite frequent raids, authorities have been unable to trace local suppliers. “Sales are often coordinated through WhatsApp groups and online platforms, making detection difficult. Most of these products are imported, with many sourced from China,” the official said.

Dr Suman, director of health services, said multiple departments, including the police, excise, municipal corporation and health, are responsible for enforcing the ban. “We conduct random checks and carry out two to three raids a month in targeted areas. However, we have limited teams and resources, especially to track the supply chain,” she said.