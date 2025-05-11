Ban on drones, fire crackers in Una, Kullu

Considering the prevailing sensitive security situation arising from the on-going conflict between India and Pakistan, district administrations have banned flying of drones and bursting crackers. In an order issued, DC Una Jatin Lal, said “All forms of drone activity, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, and drone-based photography or videography, are strictly prohibited within the jurisdiction of Una unless prior written approval has been obtained from DC.” In a statement, district authorities said that the measure is taken in view of the heightened security concerns and the potential for panic or misinterpretation of explosive sounds during this critical period. (HT File)

Similarly, Kullu administration had suspended all movement of civilian drones temporarily in Kullu district. The temporary ban on flying drones comes into force from midnight on May 10. The district authorities have said that any violation of the ban will be dealt with strictly as per law.

Apart from this Una administration had enforced a complete ban on the use of firecrackers in Una that shares borders with Punjab and where pieces of projectile were found on Saturday.

“These orders shall come into immediate effect and remain in force until further notice. Strict action shall be taken against any individual or organisation found violating these directives under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other applicable laws,” said DC Una.