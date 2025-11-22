Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ban on mining activities during night in Himachal’s Una

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 07:54 am IST

Una deputy commissioner (DC) Jatin Lal while addressing media on Friday, said that all mining activities in the district will now be strictly prohibited from 5 pm to 6 am

The Una administration on Friday imposed a complete ban on mining activities at night in the district and violations of these orders will result in immediate FIRs being filed against the individuals involved.

The Una DC said that special routes have been identified for the transportation of materials within the stipulated time period. (File)
The Una DC said that special routes have been identified for the transportation of materials within the stipulated time period. (File)

Una deputy commissioner (DC) Jatin Lal while addressing media on Friday, said that all mining activities in the district will now be strictly prohibited from 5 pm to 6 am. During this period, there will also be a strict ban on the transportation of mining-related vehicles and materials.

Valid mining lease holders will be permitted to mine from 6 am to 5 pm, but transportation of mining material will only be permitted from 10 am to 5 pm.

The DC said that special routes have been identified for the transportation of materials within the stipulated time period. All leaseholders must adhere to the stipulated time and route. Checkpoints have been set up for monitoring on these routes. The DC stated that despite heavy fines, machinery seizures, and license suspensions, complaints of illegal mining continue to be received. Therefore, it has become necessary to take even more stringent measures.

Lal said that anti-social elements who violate the law will not be spared under any circumstances. Strict vigilance will be maintained on rioters and miscreants from border areas, and any violation will result in immediate and strict action.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ban on mining activities during night in Himachal’s Una
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Una administration has banned all mining activities at night from 5 pm to 6 am, with immediate FIRs for violations. Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal emphasized strict rules for valid leaseholders, allowing mining only during the day. This decision follows ongoing illegal mining complaints despite previous penalties, necessitating heightened vigilance against lawbreakers in the district.