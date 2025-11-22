Ban on mining activities during night in Himachal’s Una

The Una administration on Friday imposed a complete ban on mining activities at night in the district and violations of these orders will result in immediate FIRs being filed against the individuals involved. The Una DC said that special routes have been identified for the transportation of materials within the stipulated time period. (File)

Una deputy commissioner (DC) Jatin Lal while addressing media on Friday, said that all mining activities in the district will now be strictly prohibited from 5 pm to 6 am. During this period, there will also be a strict ban on the transportation of mining-related vehicles and materials.

Valid mining lease holders will be permitted to mine from 6 am to 5 pm, but transportation of mining material will only be permitted from 10 am to 5 pm.

The DC said that special routes have been identified for the transportation of materials within the stipulated time period. All leaseholders must adhere to the stipulated time and route. Checkpoints have been set up for monitoring on these routes. The DC stated that despite heavy fines, machinery seizures, and license suspensions, complaints of illegal mining continue to be received. Therefore, it has become necessary to take even more stringent measures.

Lal said that anti-social elements who violate the law will not be spared under any circumstances. Strict vigilance will be maintained on rioters and miscreants from border areas, and any violation will result in immediate and strict action.