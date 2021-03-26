Bandh call stops rail passengers in their tracks across Punjab, Haryana

From job aspirants to migrant families, the 12-hour-long Bharat Bandh from 6am to 6pm on Friday put scores of commuters in hardship across Punjab and Haryana.

Officials said members of farmer unions blocked rail tracks at 23 spots in the Ferozepur railway division alone, leaving scores of passengers stranded at stations of Bathinda and other districts of the state since morning.

Missing job interview to

spending day at station

One such passenger, Shesh Bhan of Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar, said he is set to miss his interview with a public sector undertaking in Uttar Pradesh because of the bandh call. He was among the passengers waiting at the Bathinda railway station platform on Friday. “I was to appear for the interview in Kanpur on Saturday but now there is no train for Delhi. There is no bus service plying either otherwise I could have boarded one and caught the connecting train from Delhi. The UP government should consider the case of youngsters like me compassionately. We have no choice but to wait because of the blockade by farmers,” he said.

Ramesh Kumar, a small-time sweetmeat seller from Bikaner, said he has been waiting at the station for more than 12 hours by Friday noon for continuing his journey. “I reached Bathinda around midnight and was scheduled to board the train for Haryana’s Jakhal town this morning. I went to the local bus stand also only to be told that all government and private bus services are suspended for the day. I have no option but to wait till the rail service resumes in the evening,” he said.

Holi plans with family go for toss

Another passenger, Dinesh Singh from Faridkot, said his plans to be with his parents in Uttar Pradesh over Holi have been dashed due to the disruption of train services.

“I came with my family and a colleague to Bathinda on Thursday night to board the train for our native place in Bareilly. Now there is a lot of uncertainty over the train schedule and we can’t go back to our home due to the road blockade and non-availability of buses,” he said.

No train cancelled, only rescheduled

Rajesh Agarwal, the Ferozepur divisional railway manager (DRM), said that 12 trains with passengers on board have been stopped at different places due to Friday’s protest.

“No train has been cancelled in our division. Services will be resumed after the blockade is lifted and mandatory safety audit of tracks is completed. To avoid inconvenience to passengers planning to avail of the Holi special trains and those who need to visit Haridwar for post-funerary rituals, we are rescheduling train schedules,” said the DRM.