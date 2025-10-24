Bansal urges governor to stop industries leaving Chandigarh

Former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has called on the Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator to take urgent measures to prevent the steady exodus of industries from the city.

Bansal has written to Gulab Chnad Kataria warning that administrative indifference and outdated regulations are prompting entrepreneurs to shift their units to neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula, undermining Chandigarh’s industrial base.

He recalled that Chandigarh’s Industrial Area was a cornerstone of the original master plan by French architect Le Corbusier, with Phases I and II already developed and Phase III earmarked to support a thriving industrial ecosystem, adding that the city initially invited industrialists to set up units and allotted plots of various sizes, reflecting a long-term vision for economic growth.

Highlighting key challenges, Bansal pointed to the rigid leasehold structure of many industrial plots allotted in the 1970s, which restricts access to bank credit and limits expansion. Defective property titles and unclear ownership—compounded by the absence of a clear leasehold transfer policy until 2010—have further discouraged investment.

He also flagged the MSME sector’s stagnation due to the administration’s failure to align with national norms classifying several activities as services, noting that outdated building plan approvals and a low floor area ratio of 0.75 hinder industrial modernisation.

Bansal also condemned retrospective building violation penalties imposed for 2007–2009 as unjustified and has urged the governor to revise Chandigarh’s industrial policies to reflect modern economic realities, create a supportive environment for entrepreneurs and revive the city’s industrial growth.