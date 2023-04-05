Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana presses for ‘protective cover’ for lawyers

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has sought a law to provide protective cover to lawyers, who are targeted in the line of duty, from Punjab and Haryana governments. The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana sought a ‘protective cover’ for lawyers from the state governments. (HT File)

In a press conference on Tuesday, BCPH chairperson Suvir Sidhu and other office bearers said BCPH, regulatory body of around 1.5 lakh lawyers in two states and Chandigarh, would be sending draft laws to both the governments for their consideration.

Recently, the Rajasthan government has passed a similar law in the state, which has acted as a fresh trigger for a demand being raised for years.

Sidhu said it was the government’s responsibility to take steps for the protection of lawyers, who face violence while performing their duties as an “officer of the court”. He added that such incidents have increased in recent years and for the proper dispensation of justice, it was imperative upon the governments to take steps for lawyers’ safety.

“If the demands are not met, lawyers would start protests without hampering judicial work and also launch nationwide agitations,” former president and member Lekh Raj Sharma said.