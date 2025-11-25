Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
Baramulla dist hospital gets LaQshya certification

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 05:52 am IST

The associated hospital of GMC Baramulla has been certified after the assessment was completed on September 29

The Baramulla district hospital under the aegis of Government Medical College, Baramulla, has won the national certification for Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative(LaQshya) announced by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The GMC Baramulla caters to majority of north Kashmir as the footfall to hospital has increased manifold. (File)
The associated hospital of GMC Baramulla has been certified after the assessment was completed on September 29. The GMC authorities said that theirs has become the only hospital in J&K to receive this recognition. “This prestigious certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality maternal and newborn care, teamwork, and patient safety. It marks a significant milestone in our journey toward excellence in healthcare delivery,” said Dr Saadat Nazir Shah, in-charge CPAV, GMC Baramulla.

The GMC Baramulla caters to majority of north Kashmir as the footfall to hospital has increased manifold. With hospital getting equipped with latest facilities like MRI and Cath lab besides latest laboratories, the hospital has now reduced referrals from north Kashmir.

Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Pervaz Masoodi said that the award has not only acknowledged the work of doctors and staff but also given them a country-wide recognition. “Ours is the only hospital in entire J&K which after fulfilling all the criteria has got this award. It has given us more motivation and zeal to our entire staff to work with more dedication in our hospital,” he said

