Bargari sacrilege: SAD demands public apology from AAP, Congress
After a Special Investigation Team (SIT) ruled out any political link in its final report on the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday sought a public apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.
Akali leaders, led by district president Harbhajan Singh Dang, accused AAP and Congress of conspiring against SAD for their political benefit and added that they are also exploring legal options to take action against them.
Addressing a press conference in Model Town on Wednesday, SAD leaders including Dang and former MLAs Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Harish Rai Dhanda said that only AAP and Congress have benefited from the situation and are responsible for the entire conspiracy.
Dang said that three SITs have been formed to conduct probes into the sacrilege cases, including those constituted during the Congress and AAP rule. But, no evidence has come to light that SAD was behind these incidents. He added that It was all a conspiracy by AAP and Congress to defame SAD before the assembly elections.
Dhillon said, “Incidents of sacrilege increased after AAP came into power in Punjab, including the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple, but no investigation has conducted in that case. The two parties came together to defame SAD and they should now tender a public apology,” said Dhillon.
Meanwhile, Dhanda also slammed SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Dhindsa for alleging that SAD was behind the sacrilege incidents. He stated that Dhindsa never spoke about it when he was part of SAD (Badal) and is now levelling baseless allegations for his vested political interests.
Congress’ Chandigarh unit protests hike in LPG prices
Congress's UT unit on Wednesday organised a protest against the hike in liquefied petroleum gas price by the Union government. Protesters commenced a march from Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 towards the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Sector 33, but were stopped by police, who put up heavy barricades just as the march began. 75% emerging diseases zoonotic: Mohali civil surgeon Mohali Government health institutions across the district observed World Zoonosis Day on Wednesday.
Ludhiana police asked to speed up probe into cases of sexual assault against children
Additional director general of police (ADGP), community affairs division and crime against women, Gurpreet Deo on Wednesday directed the local police to speed up investigation into cases of sexual assault on minors and told them to file chargesheets in such cases within two months after cases are registered.
Ludhiana: Boiler explodes at factory, 2 workers injured
Two workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening. The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained. Panic gripped the villagers after they heard the loud explosion and rushed to the spot. Station house officer at Meharban police station, Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, said the incident took place at around 6.30pm.
PU seeks start-up, innovation proposals from students
In a bid to promote incubation and provide necessary support for their innovation ideas, Panjab University has asked all its departments to invite proposals from students on innovation ideas and start-ups for the purpose. The communication was issued by the varsity's office of dean university instruction to all the department heads. The step may also help the varsity perform better in the forthcoming round of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation.
Ambala gangster Mohit ‘Mental’ lands in police net
Gangster Mohit Kumar of Ambala's Naraingarh town was arrested by a Crime Investigation Agency-1 team near Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of a police witness in 2019, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said on Wednesday. Police had put out a reward of ₹1 lakh for information to aid Mohit's arrest. The accused was presented before a court and was sent to seven days of remand, a police spokesperson said.
