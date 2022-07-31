Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near his native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday.
A sea of people turned up to bid adieu to the brave heart. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan’s Barmer on Thursday evening.
Amid wails of family members and relatives, Adivitya’s younger brother Harshit Bal lit the pyre. IAF officers paid their last respects to their fallen colleague and the last post was sounded.
A pall of gloom descended over the village as the youngsters mourned the death of their role model, who despite hailing from a small border hamlet went on to become a fighter pilot. Bal’s mortal remains arrived at the airforce station in Jammu in a service aircraft.
“In a ceremony at the IAF station, air officer commanding (AoC) air commodore GS Bhullar paid tributes to Bal, who he said made the “supreme sacrifice in Rajasthan in service of the motherland,” officials said.
Carried in a kilometre-long cavalcade of private vehicles and Tricolour-donned motorcyclists, the IAF cortege took the road from Jammu IAF station and arrived at the fighter pilot’s home amid chanting of “Advitiya Amar Rahay.”
People gathered outside the pilot’s home in the morning and waited for the coffin to arrive. His family members broke down into tears when the coffin arrived. Advitiya’s family has urged the defence minister to immediately ground entire fleet Soviet era jets.
Locals said Bal was a “new age role model” for the children of the village and they were proud of his “martyrdom.” Sanjay Singh, a National Defence Academy (NDA) aspirant, said he was inspired by Bal and had decided to follow his footsteps.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
MiG-21 crash: Chandigarh bids tearful adieu to Wg Cdr Mohit Rana
With moist eyes, family, friends and his air force colleagues bade adieu to Wing Commander Mohit Rana in Chandigarh on Saturday. Mohit, 36, was killed after a MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during a training sortie in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Mohit's mortal remains reached his parents' house in New Chandigarh, where a large number of people had gathered to pay tributes to him.
