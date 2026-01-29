Barnala police arrest ASI’s son in hit-and-run case

A day after a man was killed in a hit-and-run accident, Barnala police arrested the accused, identified as Manvir Singh, in connection with the case, officials said on Wednesday. Police said victim Malkit Singh’s son, Balvinder Singh, in his complaint said that a black SUV struck his father, who was riding a bicycle, and fled on Tuesday

Police said victim Malkit Singh’s son, Balvinder Singh, in his complaint said that a black SUV struck his father, who was riding a bicycle, and fled on Tuesday when the duo was returning home to Handiaya after visiting the Arisar gurdwara on the outskirts of Dhaula village.

“My father was riding a bicycle when a black car struck him from the side. The collision caused injuries to my father’s head. He was rushed to BMC Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival,” Balvinder said in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the Barnala police arrested the accused, identified as Manvir Singh, son of ASI Rajinder Singh, after registration of an FIR at the Barnala police station under Sections 106(1), 281, 125A, and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the incident, the victim’s family and local residents staged a dharna in Handiaya for several hours on Wednesday, seeking an immediate arrest of the accused.

Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said that the blockade was lifted after the police arrested the accused.