Basketball Federation of India president underscores need to modernise coaching methods

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is set to launch 10 new academies across the country in the upcoming financial year, aiming to tap into untapped talent and enhance the sport’s reach. Aadhav Arjuna, president of the Basketball Federation of India, said the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is set to launch 10 new academies across the country in the upcoming financial year. (HT Photo)

This was stated by Aadhav Arjuna, president of the Basketball Federation of India. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship for Men and Women at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Arjuna emphasised the necessity to modernise coaching methods that have been in practice for the past 75 years. He outlined plans to introduce uniform coaching practices, sending a group of coaches abroad for special training in 2024, who will subsequently conduct camps for coaches within the country.

Calling the current three-month camp system for players a failure, Arjuna revealed that the 10 new academies would offer year-round training to aspiring players, aiming to groom them to international standards. Corporate support has been secured to fund the regular expenditure with an estimated requirement of ₹50-60 crore to boost basketball in the country.

Arjuna assured that the Government of India is backing the initiative, identifying existing facilities that will be revamped to house the academies, with training set to commence in the upcoming financial year.

In a bid to foster interest among the youth, Arjuna announced the initiation of school leagues in January, introducing the 3X3 style basketball game in five cities, with details about the cities to be disclosed soon. Advertisements and notices will be released for schools to register coaches and participate in training programmes.

While attending the Senior National Basketball Championship in Ludhiana, Arjuna underscored the importance of adhering to international standards, recommending that national-level games should ideally be conducted on indoor courts. He acknowledged the current constraints being faced with matches held on cemented courts at the Punjab Agriculture basketball court, multipurpose basketball court, and Guru Nanak Stadium indoor court due to infrastructure limitations.

Notably, 10 months ago, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation issued a work order for the construction of two indoor courts under the smart city mission, costing ₹11.26 crore. However, delays in the project have resulted in the ongoing construction of the indoor courts.

Arjuna appealed to Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the sports minister and chief guest, to prioritise the construction and refurbishment of basketball indoor courts in line with international standards.

He emphasized the need for top-notch facilities to encourage more players to take up basketball and elevate their skills to international levels. He called for a concerted effort to upgrade existing courts and create new ones, fostering an environment conducive to nurturing basketball talent in the country.

In response to Arjuna’s plea, Meet Hayer assured his commitment to the cause, pledging to enhance the infrastructure within the state. He acknowledged the importance of maintaining international standards to provide players with the best training environment. Meet Hayer further revealed that several projects were already in the pipeline, aiming to address the pressing need for improved basketball facilities.

Five-day 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship kicks off

The 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship commenced with fervour at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium, Ludhiana, here on Sunday. Defending champion Indian Railways Women and Punjab men opened their campaign in the 73-27 win over Karnataka while Punjab drubbed Telangana (99-38) in the 73rd Senior National basketball championship at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana.

In a showcase of stellar performances, Ashish Trivedi (26 pts) and Mahaveer & Piyush Meena (17 pts each) played pivotal roles for Rajasthan, countering Rajesh Tiwari’s 20 points for Madhya Pradesh on the main court. Simultaneously, Tamil Nadu Women secured a hard-fought win against Chhattisgarh (77-70), and Kerala Women triumphed over Delhi (73-61).

The championship was inaugurated by Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, minister of sports & youth services, Punjab, following a march past by the participating teams. The event was presided over by Aadav Arjuna, the president of the Basketball Federation of India.

In other men’s matches, Indian Railways defeated Gujarat (66-62), Mizoram bested West Bengal (66-62), Haryana dominated Meghalaya (106-66), and Goa overwhelmed Andaman & Nicobar (110-37). Bihar, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh also secured victories against Assam (72-60), Arunachal Pradesh (68-46), and Nagaland (79-46), respectively.

In the women’s category, Haryana triumphed over Odisha (55-47), and Gujarat edged past Rajasthan (58-55). Other notable results included Arunachal beating Nagaland (25-17), Meghalaya defeating Assam (53-27), Madhya Pradesh overcoming Bihar (75-37), Maharashtra prevailing against Jammu & Kashmir (85-63), and Uttarakhand outclassing Manipur (55-20).