BA student stabbed by duo in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

Police are on the lookout for two men who stabbed an 18-year-old youth in the stomach at Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, on Wednesday. The victim told Chandigarh Police that on November 24, he had an argument with Ankur and Sandeep owing to some old rivalry. Back then, they had left after threatening him with dire consequences. (Getty images)

A BA first-year student, the victim, Mukul Patil, is under treatment at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

The accused have been identified as Ankur, alias Pala, of Sector 24 and Sandeep, alias Kaku, of Dainik Bhaskar Colony.

Patil, who also lives in the colony, told police that on November 24, he had an argument with Ankur and Sandeep owing to some old rivalry. Back then, they had left after threatening him with dire consequences.

Five days later, on Wednesday, he was standing in a lane near his house, when the duo attacked him. Ankur restrained him as Sandeep stabbed him in the stomach, before fleeing.

The duo has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 11 police station.

17-year-old attacked in Sector 44

In a similar case, a 17-year-old boy was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by two boys near Verka Booth in Sector 44 on November 26.

He was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for the injuries. Sector 34 police booked the unidentified accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, but have yet to make any arrest.