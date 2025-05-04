Bathinda: 17-year-old girl, her male friend found dead with bullet injuries

A 17-year-old girl and her 22-year-old male friend died of bullet injuries in Bathinda, police said on Saturday. “They seem to have been in a relationship,” said the SP, adding that a first information report (FIR) is being registered at Canal police station. (Shutterstock)

As per information, the girl’s neighbours had heard some gunshots from her house and alerted the police. When cops reached the spot, they found the two lying in a pool of blood. A pistol was also found beside them. The girl’s family members were not at home at the time.

Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh said the man had died on the spot while the girl was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where she succumbed to injuries during treatment.

“Initial investigation does not suggest the involvement of any third person in the crime. As per the girl’s family, she was studying in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where both are believed to have come in contact. They seem to have been in a relationship,” said the SP, adding that a first information report (FIR) is being registered at Canal police station.