Bathinda: Body of missing 19-yr-old college student recovered from canal

After an intense search in the Kotla branch canal for more than 24 hours, a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) retrieved the body of a 19-year-old college student from the canal near Maur in Bathinda on Wednesday afternoon.

A college student enrolled in Chandigarh, the victim, who belonged to Maur, went missing under suspicious circumstances from March 9. The locals extended their support to the aggrieved family and staged a dharna for the second day today alleging delayed police action.

Following a complaint by the girl’s family, the police arrested five persons- the main accused, Mukul Mittal and his parents Ravi, Dimple Mittal and uncle Raj Kumar Mittal.

Mukul’s friend Karan Bansal has also been arrested.

Police sources said that the Mittals were residing in the neighbourhood of the victim and the two families had a good relationship.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Narinder Singh told reporters that the accused were charged with murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy based on a complaint filed by the aggrieved family.

“The main accused was questioned before the NDRF team fished out the body. We have no further comment to offer as the investigation is underway,” he added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, who reached at Maur, told the protesters that Maur station house officer (SHO) Manjit Singh was suspended on Wednesday for dereliction of duty.

“Police team had nabbed four accused yesterday, but Manjit failed to update the aggrieved family and agitated residents about the police action. Another person named by the family has been rounded up whereas the whereabouts of another suspect is being ascertained,” she said.

The SSP said the body has been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, for autopsy.

“The institute has been asked to perform postmortem examination by a board of doctors, and it must be videographed,” said the SSP.