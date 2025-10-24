Bathinda court frames charges against 2 Nihangs for Ludhiana social media influencer’s murder

Over four months after Ludhiana-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, 30, was strangled to death in her car in Bathinda in June, a local court on Thursday framed charges against the two arrested accused.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajiv Kalra heard the matter for the first time and framed charges against accused Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, both nihangs. The detailed court order has yet to be released.

The trial will begin on November 27, when the prosecution will present its evidence.

The case was first heard by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Gurkirpal Singh Sekhon on September 6, and committed to the sessions court on September 25, as murder cases are exclusively triable by the latter.

Kanchan Kumari was found dead inside her car at the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda, on June 11 this year.

While police arrested Jaspreet and Nimratjit the very next day, the alleged mastermind of the crime, a 30-year-old Sikh radical, Amritpal Singh Mehron, and his associate Ranjit Singh of Taran Tarn, along with another unidentified suspect, remain at large.

Within hours of the crime, Mehron had boarded a flight to the UAE from Amritsar. The district police authorities had filed a pro forma for a “blue notice” on June 20 to track and extradite Mehron to Punjab to face trial in the murder case.

During preliminary investigation, the duo had reportedly admitted to killing Kanchan for uploading immoral content “that hurt the community’s sentiments”. The ACJM court had dismissed their bail applications on September 19.

According to the police probe, Mehron had approached Kanchan on the pretext of a business meeting, inviting her to Bathinda to attend a paid promotion event. She had left her house in Ludhiana at 3.30 pm on June 9 with Jaspreet and Nimratjit, and a few hours later she was strangled to death with a waistband in her car.

After Kanchan’s decomposed body was recovered from the car on June 11, Mehron, through a social media video, justified the crime, saying she belonged to a non-Sikh family but used a Sikh name for creating “immoral digital content”. He went on to add that his accomplices would target people engaged in objectionable content creation.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said on Thursday that they were still awaiting a response from the Interpol on confirming the location of Mehron in the UAE. She said they had already secured arrest warrants against Mehron and Ranjit from the local court.

“Investigation states that the unidentified person was an associate of Ranjit, and Jaspreet and Nimratjit were not familiar with him. Efforts are on to nab the two accused and identify another person and understand his role in the crime,” she added.

Ranjit had filed a plea for anticipatory bail before the court of additional district and sessions judge Rajiv Kalra on October 13.

While rejecting the application on October 17, the court cited the additional public prosecutor’s submission that “sufficient evidence has been collected in the shape of electronic evidence to prove the applicant (Ranjit) being part and parcel of a criminal conspiracy hatched to eliminate the victim”.

“...the group of accused did not like the independent views expressed by the deceased under the assumed name of ‘Komal Kaur Bhabhi’ in her Instagram posts and thus, they strangulated her. Having regard to the serious nature of allegations and the requirement of the applicant for custodial interrogation, this court does not deem it a fit case to extend the benefit of anticipatory bail to the applicant,” read the court’s order.