Bathinda court frames corruption charges against sacked woman cop

A sessions court in Bathinda framed corruption charges against the sacked Punjab Police constable, Amandeep Kaur, on Tuesday. After hearing the matter, additional district and sessions judge Surinder Pal Kaur fixed the next hearing for January 21, during which the Vigilance Bureau (VB) would table evidence against the accused. A detailed order is awaited. Amandeep Kaur

On November 14, the VB had filed the second chargesheet against Amandeep, paving the way for her trial in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Known on social media for showcasing a lavish lifestyle, Amandeep was widely referred to as “Thar wali constable” and “Instagram Queen”. She was arrested by the Bathinda police on April 2 this year from Badal Road on the outskirts of the city under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after 17.71 gm of heroin was allegedly recovered from her SUV. She was dismissed from service on April 3. Later, the VB registered a case against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act on May 26.

A VB inquiry examined her movable and immovable properties, salary records, bank accounts and loans. The investigation found that between 2018 and 2025, Amandeep’s total income was ₹1,08,37,550, while her expenditure amounted to ₹1,39,64,802.97—exceeding her known earnings by ₹31,27,252.97, or 28.85%. Amandeep has been granted bail in both cases.

Amandeep’s arrest in the NDPS case drew widespread attention as there were reports that she was being patronised by a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, currently posted in Punjab. However, investigators say the probe so far has not established any such connection.

Officials close to the investigation said the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have also questioned Amandeep.