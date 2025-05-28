Bathinda: Dismissed constable sent to 2-day VB remand

A Bathinda district court on Tuesday sent the dismissed Punjab Police senior constable Amandeep Kaur, an accused of a drug trafficking case, to a two-day vigilance bureau remand. Police party at the property of dismissed constable Amandeep Kaur in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The controversial cop was arrested by the vigilance bureau on Monday from Badal village in Muktsar for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

She was earlier arrested with 17.7 gm of heroin from Badal Road in Bathinda city on April 2 while driving in a black SUV.

Amandeep was released on bail in the case. She was arrested by the VB in a corruption case on Monday.

She was produced in the court amid tight security.

VB deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwant Singh while speaking to reporters at the court complex that the bureau has secured a warrant to search Amandeep’s residence.

“The accused will be produced before the court on May 29. Our team will make a financial assessment of the household belongings of the accused. We are examining the source of the financial transactions made to her bank accounts. As the probe is underway, VB has no further comment to offer at this point,” said the DSP.

Properties frozen

Earlier in the day, Bathinda district police officials reached the Virat Green Colony in the city to serve an official notice freezing Amandeep’s residence.

Following a go-ahead from the competent authority, dismissed cops’ movable and immovable assets worth ₹1.35 crore have been frozen under the smugglers and foreign exchange manipulators (SAFEM) (Forfeiture of Property) Act.

According to the VB, details of her movable and immovable properties acquired between 2018 and 2025 were scrutinised during the investigation along with her salary, bank accounts and loan records.

The probe revealed that Kaur had a total income of ₹1.08 crore during the said period while her expenditure stood at ₹1.39 crore which is ₹31 lakh more than her known sources of income, and that amounts to 28.85% beyond her legitimate earnings.

A case was registered on May 26 based on these findings under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau Police Station Bathinda range.