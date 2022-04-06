Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda SSP’s reader suspended for misconduct
Bathinda SSP’s reader suspended for misconduct

Reader Gurmail Singh had put the duo at his disposal without any permission for the past over 20 days. He was suspended with immediate effect.
Gurmail Singh, who is to retire the next month, made the constables do household chores and drive him around. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

Bathinda senior SSP Anmeet Kondal has suspended her reader Gurmail Singh for alleged misuse of police force.

Kondal said she had directed a DSP to check on security personnel deputed at her official residence.

“On inspection, two constables were found absent from duty. It was found that Gurmail had put the duo at his disposal without any permission for the past over 20 days. He was suspended with immediate effect,” said the SSP.

Gurmail, who is to retire the next month, made the constables do household chores and drive him around.

