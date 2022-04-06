Bathinda SSP’s reader suspended for misconduct
Bathinda senior SSP Anmeet Kondal has suspended her reader Gurmail Singh for alleged misuse of police force.
Kondal said she had directed a DSP to check on security personnel deputed at her official residence.
“On inspection, two constables were found absent from duty. It was found that Gurmail had put the duo at his disposal without any permission for the past over 20 days. He was suspended with immediate effect,” said the SSP.
Gurmail, who is to retire the next month, made the constables do household chores and drive him around.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
-
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
-
IMD forecasts six days of heatwave in Delhi
After a brief respite on Monday, when strong winds kept Delhi's maximum temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius (C), the temperature rose to 38.7C on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that mercury will breach the 40-degree mark on Wednesday, rise to 41C on Thursday, and to 42C by Friday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7C on Tuesday, which is four degrees above normal for this time of the year.
-
Bill to unify MCDs not legally tenable, says opposition after seeking review
The Bill to merge the three municipal corporations in Delhi was legally untenable, against the constitutional morality and should either be repealed or sent to a select committee of the Parliament, members of the opposition said during the debate on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Bill was passed by the Parliament on Tuesday. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 30.
