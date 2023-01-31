BBC’s documentary screened at Punjabi University

Both parts of the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) documentary “India: The Modi Question” was screened outside Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha library at Punjabi University, Patiala, on Monday.

The call for screening the documentary was given by Punjab Students’ Union. A large crowd of students watched the documentary in the presence of police and university security.

Ranvir Singh Randhawa, the state president of the Punjab Students’ Union, said, “We intimated the university authorities regarding the screening of the documentary. We didn’t seek any permission.”

University security staff member Amarjit Singh said they can’t confirm or deny whether the students took any permission for the screening, but “students did meet the dean student welfare (DSW) regarding this.”

Despite repeated attempts, DSW could not be contacted for comments.