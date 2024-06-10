Be accessible to public, DGP Yadav directs police officers

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday directed senior police officers to remain present in their offices from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days to resolve public grievances. The move is aimed at ensuring pro-citizen policing. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has been introspecting after its poor show in the recently held Lok Sabha elections amid MLAs venting their anger against the police and the civil administration over poor law and order, drug and corruption issues.

“Directions have been issued to all range ADGPs, IGPs, DIGs, commissioners of police, senior superintendents of police (SSPs), subdivisional deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and station house officers (SHOs) to be available in their offices from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days for redressal of grievances. Being available to the citizens is the foremost duty of the police,” the DGP informed.

At the Punjab Police headquarters (PPHQ) in Chandigarh, senior officers of the rank of special DGP/additional DGP have been assigned days for being available to the citizens for meeting them and resolving their grievances.

As per the information, special DGP (welfare) Ishwar Singh has been assigned on Monday to listen to public grievances. Similarly, ADGP (security) SS Srivastava will remain available on Tuesday, ADGP (traffic) AS Rai on Wednesday, ADGP (provisioning) G Nageswara Rao on Thursday and special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla on Friday.

Terming accessibility to citizens as an important component of the people centric policing, DGP Gaurav Yadav also asked the officers to remain available on phone and pick calls of people to listen to their issues calmly and resolve them.