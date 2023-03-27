Beat box system will be revived, says Chandigarh SSP

The Chandigarh Police are working on strengthening the police beat box system to quickly address complaints of nearby residents, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) on Sunday. At least one cop will remain present in each beat box, so that residents, especially senior citizens, can contact the police easily, said the Chandigarh SSP. (HT Photo)

At the meeting, which was also attended by Punjab ADGP AS Rai, the SSP said, “Though the police department is facing shortage of staff, the beat box system will be revived as sought by residents. At least one cop will remain present in each beat box, so that residents, especially senior citizens, can contact the police easily.”

On the complaint by Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) against erratic patrolling, particularly during night time, the SSP said, “Due to staff crunch, around 12 Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans are lying unused. As a result, staff deployed in other areas are sometimes assigned duties in neighbouring sectors. However, we will enhance our patrolling staff and ensure that criminal activities are controlled.”

The Chandigarh Police are also planning to assign at least one hour in every police station for public hearings. “Besides, we are already working to start Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, so that property disputes and cases of personal fights can be quickly addressed,” the SSP added.

She also asked FOSWAC to make a proposal to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas, which will be sent to the UT administration.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu requested the SSP to make arrangements so that super senior citizens don’t have to visit police stations to lodge their complaints.

The members of various RWAs further asked police to rein in the begging menace and entry of unscrupulous elements in residential areas.