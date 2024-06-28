Before every CM visit, AAP’s student wing leaders are detained, alleges AAP’s Haryana vice-president

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana unit vice-president Anurag Dhanda on Thursday alleged that the workers of the party and leaders of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), its student wing, are being detained every time before the visit of Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini in Rohtak. HT Image

Addressing media persons in Rohtak, Dhanda said CYSS leaders Deepak Dhankar and Naveen Sampla were detained on Wednesday when they were going to submit a memorandum to the CM at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) about problems faced by female students due to shortage of buses.

“Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is still running the Haryana government and it seems that Nayab Singh Saini is following in his footsteps by suppressing the voice of students. Does the Haryana CM feel any threat from student leaders? Why is Saini not meeting the student leaders? The Haryana government is not giving 10 reservations to EWS category university students. At MDU, only 4 percent seats are allotted to EWS students against the reservation cap of 10 percent and 6 percent at Kurukshetra University,” he added.