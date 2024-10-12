{Behbal Kalan Insaaf Morcha members’ murder} 3 days on, police fail to identify shooters

Three days after the murder of a member of the Behbal Kalan Insaaf Morcha, the special investigation team (SIT), formed to probe the case, is yet to identify the shooters who killed Gurpreet Singh (38) of Hari Nau village in Faridkot. Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased have refused to cremate the body till the shooters are arrested. On October 9, Singh was shot dead by four bike-borne unidentified assailants when he was returning from gurdwara. (HT File)

On October 9, Singh was shot dead by four bike-borne unidentified assailants when he was returning from gurdwara.

After the murder, Faridkot deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ashwani Kapoor formed a four-member SIT led by Faridkot SP-investigation Jasmeet Singh to probe the case.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said that a few persons have been rounded up in connection with the murder case. “Multiple teams headed by senior officers are working diligently on cracking the case. We have got some strong leads,” she added.

The deceased was a key supporter of Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, one of the victims of the police firing incident at Behbal Kalan in October 2015.

“The police have failed to identify the shooters so far and the family has decided not to cremate the body till the shooters are arrested,” Sukhraj said.