Being pressured by 2 cops to pay 20,000 bribe, teen ends life in Mohali

A head constable and constable have been suspended and booked for abetment to suicide after a 19-year-old youth ended his life at his house in Chhajju Majra on Thursday. The accused cops have been identified as head constable Surjit Singh and constable Husanpreet Singh.

Before taking the extreme step, the teenager left a suicide note and a video, wherein he accused the two cops of pressuring him to pay ₹20,000 as bribe.

The duo has been identified as head constable Surjit Singh and constable Husanpreet Singh.

The deceased’s father told the police that his son worked as an electrician.

As per his son’s suicide note, on Tuesday, he was riding his friend’s motorcycle, when police stopped him for checking at a naka in Kharar. On checking the two-wheeler’s documents, the cops claimed the registration certificate was duplicate and detained him for some hours before letting him go.

On Wednesday, he took his friend’s father along to the police station, where the two cops threatened to implicate him in a criminal case and demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 to settle the matter.

Disturbed by this, his son hanged himself from the ceiling fan, the father alleged.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said an inquiry had been launched against the accused cops.

