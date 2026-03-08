Bengal CM snubbing President shameful, tarnishes ethos: Himachal governor

Outgoing Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday termed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s absence during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the state “highly shameful.” Outgoing Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday criticised the West Bengal government for the protocol breach, saying the absence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the President’s visit was “highly shameful”. (File photo)

Criticising the West Bengal government for the protocol breach, Shukla said the act tarnished the country’s constitutional ethos. “The President does not belong to one or two states; the President represents the entire nation. Such a situation should not have arisen,” he said. The President had arrived in West Bengal to attend a tribal community event, but the chief minister’s absence at the airport sparked a fresh political flashpoint between the Centre and the state.

Call for improved work culture

Before leaving for Telangana to take over his new gubernatorial assignment, Shukla also expressed concern over the lack of a “work culture” in Himachal Pradesh. He noted that states like Uttarakhand, formed decades after Himachal, have surged ahead in development. “Work culture needs to be strengthened so that development can progress at a faster pace. Politics should not only be about power; it must focus on public welfare,” he said, adding that the state needs serious introspection to bridge this gap.

Shukla also flagged the rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases in the state, despite a target to make Himachal TB-free by 2024. He appealed to the media to continue awareness campaigns to meet the health goal.

Dismisses tensions as ‘misunderstanding’

Reflecting on his three-year stint, which saw frequent friction between Raj Bhavan and the state government, Shukla dismissed reports of a rift as a “misunderstanding.” He clarified that there were no institutional differences, though he admitted that on the contentious issue of the Forest Conservation Act in tribal areas—a major sticking point with revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi—the state government had failed to provide required information.

Regarding the state’s demand for continued GST compensation and revenue deficit grants, the governor suggested a shift in financial planning. “If the state government accepts that the five-year GST compensation period has ended, it can move forward with alternative planning. Otherwise, it will continue to lag behind,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the President and the Prime Minister for his new role in Telangana, Shukla noted the geographical shift from a cold region to a tropical one. He concluded by thanking the media for its role in the ‘Nasha Mukti Himachal’ initiative against drug abuse, describing Himachal as a peaceful state where he worked with full devotion.