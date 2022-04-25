‘Better late than never’, CPI(M) urges Centre for repeal of AFSPA
Senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami on Sunday demanded immediate repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Jammu and Kashmir, a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all three wings of the armed forces are in favour of removal of the act from the region.
Tarigami said the party has been reiterating the removal of the controversial AFSPA since long from both Jammu and Kashmir and North East.
“Although the government’s realisation to remove the law is late, it is better late than never,” Tarigami said in a statement.
“The unbridled powers enjoyed by security forces have led to egregious human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir and in North east states,” he said.
“Kashmir has been witnessing gross human rights abuses since the draconian law was enacted in 1990,” he said. The CPI (M) leader gave example of the 2020 Shopian encounter, in which three civilians were killed and dubbed as militants.
“The 2020 Amshipora, Shopian stage-managed encounter in which three poor labourers from Rajouri were killed and later passed off as militants is the recent addition to the list of fake encounters,” he said.
Contaminated water leaves 15 sick in Zirakpur’s Gazipur
As many as 15 people, including seven children, fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Gazipur village of Zirakpur on Sunday. The seven children were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH), Chandigarh; Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali; and others in Panchkula and Ambala.
Ludhiana | ₹84,000 ‘robbery’ concocted, partner lost money in online betting
Solving the ₹84,000 'robbery' at a money transfer and mobile recharge shop in Daba within hours, the police on Sunday arrested one of the co-owners for lying about being robbed at gunpoint after losing the money in online betting. The accused, Sambhav Jain, 25, of Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri, said he had lost nearly ₹80,000 in an online betting game, after which he concocted the story.
BKI terrorist wanted in Ludhiana blast case nabbed in Dera Bassi
Chandigarh : The anti-gangster task force of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a Babbar Khalsa International terrorist, who was evading arrest since 2010 and wanted in Ludhiana's Shingar Cinema bomb blast and other cases, from Mohali's Dera Bassi. Alias Patialavi, Charanjit Singh, was an active member of the BKI terror module busted by the police in 2010 for involvement in the 2007 Ludhiana blast, which had left six dead and over 40 injured.
3 miscreants loot ₹80,000 from money changer in Dhuri
The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case. Dhuri DSP PS Grewal said a case was registered under Sections 392 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms at City Dhuri police station. 2-day global conference on Jallianwala Bagh massacre concludes AMRITSAR : A two-day international conference on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre concluded at Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan auditorium at Guru Nanak Dev University here.
Big rejig: Punjab govt transfers 24 IAS, nine PCS officers
Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 IAS and nine PCS officers. This comes a week after the government transferred 32 IAS officers. Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda has been relieved of the charge as additional chief electoral officer. Madhavi Kataria has been posted as special secretary, higher education and languages. Kumar Saurabh Raj has been posted as special secretary, excise and taxation.
