Beware! CCTVs now keeping an eye on traffic violators in Mohali

Traffic violators in Mohali will no longer have a free run, as the Mohali police on Thursday launched e-challans through CCTV cameras installed under the City Surveillance and Traffic Management System—marking a first for Punjab. Within just two hours of the project’s formal inauguration by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the challan register started buzzing, racking up a staggering 1,150 challans. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

These violations ranged from jumping red lights, driving without helmets, triple riding and driving on the wrong side of the road. The sizeable number of challans in the short span of time highlights the widespread disregard for traffic laws in the city, which so far remained unchecked due to a major staff shortage in the traffic wing, resulting in accidents and traffic chaos.

The first challan was issued for red light jumping against a motorcycle registered in Chandigarh, where an exhaustive CCTV surveillance network is already keeping traffic violators in check since March 2022.

The City Surveillance and Traffic Management System in Mohali, spearheaded by the Punjab Police Housing Corporation, comprises 405 CCTV cameras at 20 key intersections across the city. For starters, 351 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been made operational at 17 critical junctions across Mohali under Phase 1 of the project, developed at a cost of ₹21.60 crore (see box).

These will be monitored at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up at the Sohana police station, where 10 operators will keep round-the-clock vigil on violators and also help in tracing criminals.

The e-challans will be sent to the violator’s mobile phone, along with the photograph of the violation, similar to the protocol followed in Chandigarh.

Launching the project, CM Bhagwant Mann said these CCTV cameras had not been installed to generate revenue through challans but to save lives. “Road users have a mindset to remain cautious while driving in Chandigarh and get carefree as soon as they enter Mohali, which leads to accidents. Now, they will drive sensibly in Punjab too,” the CM stated.

According to police, these cameras will also help in detecting criminals and their vehicles through AI technology.

System integrated with national databases

Mann highlighted that the automated e-challan system was seamlessly integrated with NIC’s VAHAN and SARATHI databases. This will allow automatic generation of e-challans for violations such as red-light jumping, speeding, triple riding, wrong-side driving, helmet-less riding and stopping on zebra crossing.

But a glaring issue remains unaddressed — local authorities have yet to finalise or publicise the speed limits for Mohali roads. Police cannot start imposing penalties for speeding till the speed limits are publicised by the local administration or the speed boards are installed, essentially leaving speedsters unchecked.

According to sources, a speed limit of 60 km/hr on city roads was likely to be announced.

The CM said on an average, the system generated between 5,000 to 6,000 challans per day, significantly improving traffic enforcement and compliance.

After successful roll-out of Phase 1, the Punjab government is also planning Phase 2 to cover additional locations across the district, significantly enhancing the city’s surveillance network. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said the CM had already directed GMADA to release ₹50 crores for installing CCTV cameras across the district.

“Strategic locations will be equipped with advanced CCTV surveillance. Major traffic junctions will feature AI-driven Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) and Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC). Moreover smart traffic lights will be introduced, adapting to real-time traffic flow for optimised vehicle movement and reduced congestion, and unified traffic corridors will also be created, ensuring smoother transit across Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi,” the CM said.

He added that given Mohali’s rapid expansion as a commercial, IT and residential hub, this initiative will play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, ensuring seamless traffic flow and enhancing public safety.

Notably, the surveillance system, which had been in the works since February 2024, missed three previous deadlines—September, November, and January 2025—before finally being ready for launch.

17 intersections now under watch

Max Hospital Chowk (Phase 6), Franco light point, Micro Tower light point (Phase 2), Phase 3B2/5 light point, Phase 3B2/7 light point near Chawla Hospital, Phase 7/8 light point, IISER light point, Airport Chowk (Bakarpur); Airport Chowk to Zirakpur road, Cheema Boiler Chowk, TDI/Gillco Gate, Sunny Enclave gate (near Gopal Sweets); Ajit Samachar T-point, Purab Apartments crossing; Landran light point; Dairi T-point (Landran/Banur road) and Sector 105/106 T-point.