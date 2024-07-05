BFUHS counselling for Master of Dental Surgery courses from July 9

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) started the counselling for admissions to the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses at 12 colleges in Punjab. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

The Faridkot-based university on Thursday invited applications to fill 147 MDS state quota seats in 12 government and private dental colleges in the state.

As per the seat matrix released by BFUHS, two government dental colleges at Amritsar and Patiala offer 24 MDS, which include 13 state quota seats and 11 All-India Quota (AIQ) seats. Meanwhile, 10 private dental colleges offer 134 MDS seats. The admission for AIQ seats is conducted by the medical counselling committee (MCC) through a central process. As per the government notification for an MDS course, a student pays around ₹4.5 lakh at a government college while it costs around ₹17.55 lakh at private colleges for the full course.

In a notification, BFUHS said online applications are invited through the university website from eligible candidates based on NEET-MDS-2024 for admission to MDS courses in the government and private dental colleges of Punjab. The last date for submitting the admission application is July 5,” it reads.

“The provisional merit list of candidates will be displayed on July 8. The first round of online counselling will start on July 9 and applicants will be able to fill the choice of colleges and specialty till July 12. The provisional allotment list will be displayed on July 16. The applicants will have to report at the allotted college and deposit six-month fees between July 19 and July 25,” it added.