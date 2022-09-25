Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government blinks, shares Sept 27 assembly session agenda with Governor

Amid war of words between Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the state government on Saturday softened its stand and shared the agenda for the regular session of the Punjab assembly to be convened on September 27 with the governor.

This comes hours after the governor shot off a letter to the CM reiterating his position for seeking the list of legislative business and stating that he (Bhagwant Mann) was not being guided properly by his legal advisers.

The letter sent by the department of parliamentary affairs to the vidhan sabha secretary stated that the state government proposes to take up legislative/government business which inter alia includes burning issues of GST, stubble burning, power scenario etc for consideration of the state legislative. There is no mention of the ‘confidence motion’ move of the Mann government in the letter.

“In addition, business on different issues per notices received from the members may also be take up during the session as per the relevant provisions and rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Punjab vidhan sabha,” the letter reads. The letter mentions that its contents have the approval of the chief minister.

The AAP government had on Thursday decided to hold a regular assembly session on September 27 after the governor withdrew assent for a special sitting called by it on September 22 to pass a confidence motion.

On Friday, the governor’s office had sought details of the legislative business to be taken in the assembly session called by the state government on September 27, which led to a strong reaction by the CM.

In the latest letter, the Mann government had again criticised governor’s move of asking for the agenda of the session. “The demand for agenda and details while it is being met herein without prejudice cannot be a condition precedent for calling/convening of a session nor delay in convening of a session, once decided by the council of ministers, the decision of the latter being binding on the honourable governor,” reads the letter.

Too angry with me? Guv to CM

In a letter to the CM earlier in the day, the governor said: “After reading your (CM Bhagwant Mann’s) statements in today’s newspapers, it appears to me that perhaps you are too much angry with me. I think your legal advisers are not briefing you adequately.”

“Perhaps, your opinion about me will definitely change after reading the provisions of Articles 167 and “168 of the Constitution, which I’m quoting for your ready reference. Article 167: Duties of the chief minister as respects the furnishing of information to the governor etc. It shall be the duty of the chief minister of each state (a) To communicate to the governor of the state all decisions of the council of ministers relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation;(b) To furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation as the governor may call for; and (c) If the governor so requires, to submit for the consideration of the council of ministers any matter on which a decision has been taken by a minister but which has not been considered by the council,” the press statement mentions.

The governor also quoted Article 168 as, “The constitution of the legislatures in states-(1) For every state, there shall be a legislature which shall consist of the governor, and (a) In states of two houses (b) In other states, one house.”

The CM, in his reaction to governor’s stand had said that in 75 years, no president or governor has ever asked for the list of legislative business before calling a session.

The AAP government in Punjab had sought the session to bring the confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of carrying out ‘Operation Lotus’ to try and topple its government by bribing its MLAs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON