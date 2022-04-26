Bhagwant Mann meets Union power minister, seeks uninterrupted supply for paddy season
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the Union power minister RK Singh to ensure uninterrupted and regular supply to Punjab during the upcoming paddy season.
The CM, who called on the minister at his office in Delhi, apprised him about the power requirement of the state in the wake of the coming paddy season. “Punjab had since long been the country’s food bowl as hard-working and resilient farmers of the state have made the country self-reliant in food production,” Mann told the minister.
He also urged the minister that during the paddy season, farmers of the state need surplus power to contribute to the national food kitty by growing paddy.
The chief minister informed the Union minister that in the wake of the paddy season it is important to ensure a regular and uninterrupted supply of electricity to the farmers. He also apprised the minister that the Punjab government is making efforts to bring the farmers out of the wheat and paddy cycle.
Meanwhile, the Union minister assured Mann that the Centre will sympathetically consider the genuine demands of the state government.
The CM was accompanied by chief secretary, Punjab, Anirudh Tiwari, additional chief secretary to chief minister A Venu Prasad and principal resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari.
Centre hikes Punjab’s transmission capacity; will help meet peak electricity demand
The Centre has given a major relief to the state by enhancing Punjab's power transmission capacity from outside the state to a record 9,000 MW. With this enhancement, Punjab now can meet power demands of 15,500 MW during the summers. The enhancement will be applicable from June onwards when the paddy sowing season starts and power demand reaches its peak in the state.
