Bhagwant Mann playing politics over his personal security: Gajendra Shekhawat

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 03, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that instead of playing politics over security cover, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should focus on law-and-order situation in the state

Hitting out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Union minister and BJP’s in-charge of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said instead of “playing politics over security cover”, Mann should focus on law-and-order situation in the state.

Shekhawat was here to attend a programme to mark completion of 9 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre. One being asked about the Z-security cover issue related to Mann, Shekhawat said, “Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight due to lack of security. A kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed in the playing field. An RPG attack took place at Punjab Police at the intelligence headquarters. It is high time that the CM should instil a sense of security among residents of the state,” said Shekhawat.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) recently accorded Z-plus category armed security cover to Mann in view of possible threats to him. However, Punjab Police had written to the MHA stating that Mann does not require ‘Z-plus’ security in Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi

Shekhawat avoided answering questions on protesting wrestlers, adding that the matter is sub-judice. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government for its flagship schemes for rural women.

