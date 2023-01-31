Bhagwant Mann to flag off train to Varanasi on Thursday

Chandigarh

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accepted invitation of Dera Ballan Management Committee to flag off a train from Jalandhar city station to Varanasi on February 2 for commemorating the parkash purb of Guru Ravidas, according to an official spokesperson.

The CM, during an interaction with a delegation of Dera Ballan Management Committee at his official residence, lauded the philanthropic activities being carried out by it.

He announced that the state government will celebrate the upcoming parkash purb of Guru Ravidas will full enthusiasm and religious gaiety. Mann said that he along with his cabinet colleagues will participate in this function at Jalandhar on February 5, said the spokesperson.

He also said that the state government will soon release funds to establish state-of-the-art Guru Ravidas Bani Adhiyan (Research) Centre at Ballan.