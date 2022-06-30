Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bharat Mala Project: Divisional commissioners appointed to settle issue of compensation for land acquisition
chandigarh news

Bharat Mala Project: Divisional commissioners appointed to settle issue of compensation for land acquisition

The Centre has appointed the divisional commissioners as arbitrators to settle the issue of compensation for land acquisition
Members of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) protesting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Members of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) protesting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

As farmers’ unions are intensifying the protest to oppose land acquisition under the Bharat Mala Project, the government, in an attempt to defuse the situation, has appointed divisional commissioners as arbitrators to settle the issue of compensation.

The notification issued in by ministry of road transport And highways on June 23, a copy of which is with the Hindustan Time, states, “In pursuance of sub-section (5) of Section 3G of the National Highways Act, 1956 (48 of 1956), the central government hereby appoints the officer mentioned in column (divisional commissioner) to be arbitrator for the purpose.”

When contacted, sub-divisional magistrate (east) Gursimran Singh Dhillon confirmed that the transport ministry has authorised the arbitrator to address the grievances of farmers. He said that the majority of the farmers have accepted the compensation being offered by the government and vacated the land.

On the other hand, a massive protest, led by Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Joginder Singh Ugrahan , was organised at dana mandi in Kalakh village on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Ugrahan said that farmers are being offered compensation at the rate of less than 30 to 40 lakh per acre, whereas the price of per acre of land is much higher.

“These big highways are not being built for the farmers and labourers but for the cheap and easy transportation of goods of big corporates. The land of the farmers is being snatched away for peanuts and they are being deprived of their employment as their standing crops have been destroyed,” said Ugrahan.

Later the farmers marched towards the land which was acquired by the government and put up the flag of BKU.

He said that they will again transplant paddy crops on the land and will not allow the government to take control over it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The men accused of attempt to murder in custody of Ludhiana police. (HT Photo)

    Gang war: Three held for murder bid on 20-year-old man in Ludhiana

    Four days on, three men were arrested on Wednesday for opening fire at a 20-year-old man on Benjamin Road over an inter-gang rivalry. The accused have been identified as Karandeep Kalia alias Karan of Harikartar Colony and Kunal Sharma alias both residents of Dharampura area, Abhay and Sameer Malik. Police have recovered a .32 bore pistol and two live bullets from their possession. Their aide Vishu Kainth is yet to be arrested.

  • CM Uddhav Thackeray leaves Mantralaya after attending the Cabinet Meeting on Wednesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    Hours before resignation, Uddhav bids emotional farewell at state cabinet meeting

    Mumbai: Four hours before hDB Patilresigned as chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray struck an emotional note while addressing what was the last state cabinet meeting of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government on Wednesday.

  • The younger daughter had told the police that the accused used to rape her thrice or four times a week when they were alone at home (IANS)

    Man gets 10-year jail term for sexually abusing his minor daughters

    Mumbai: A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Tuesday convicted a 38-year-old man for repeatedly sexually abusing his two minor daughters, and sentenced him to ten years imprisonment. The minor girls deposed before the court against their father and claimed that he repeatedly abused them when they were alone at home. The elder daughter was 16-year-old while the younger one was 14 at the time of the incident.

  • A 25-year-old man from Udupi, who tried to fleece his parents by enacting an abduction drama, has finally landed in prison. (Agencies/Representative use)

    Udupi man lands in jail over fake abduction story: Police

    A 25-year-old man from Udupi, who tried to fleece Nayak's parents by enacting an abduction drama, has finally landed in prison. Police officials said the Udupi man, identified as Varun Nayak, who was addicted to gambling, was in Goa with friends when they hatched a plan for the fake kidnapping. The concerned parents lodged a complaint at the Udupi town police station. Sources said he had earlier discontinued his studies half-way and was unemployed.

  • The structural audit will primarily be conducted for three towers of Emerald Court and four towers of ATS Village. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)

    Supertech yet to take up audit of buildings near twin towers

    Following an all-stakeholder meeting on June 7, during which residents had raised concerns about the detrimental effects of the demolition of the twin towers on residential complexes in their vicinity, the Noida authority had asked Supertech Limited to conduct a structural audit of buildings within a 50m radius of the twin towers in Sector 93A and submit a report by June 30.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out