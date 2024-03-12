Bhartiya Samaj Morcha protest delay in salaries of fourth class MC staff in Ludhiana

Members of Bhartiyan Samaj Morcha staged a protest against the non-payment of salaries to fourth-class employees of the municipal corporation (MC) at Zone A office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. HT Image

Morcha president Ravi Bali, spearheading the demonstration, expressed discontentment over the delayed salaries. He said the MC had previously protested on this issue, during which zonal commissioners had assured timely disbursement of salaries, along with fixing a specific date each month.

However, members of the morcha claimed that if prompt action wasn’t taken this time, they would escalate the protest by encircling the residence of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi next week. He claimed that during the last meeting with the MC commissioner, they had also asked to set a particular date for disbursing the salaries of the fourth-class employees.

Notable attendees at the protest included Babloo Anarya, Bobby Chandaliya, Sandeep Chauhan, Vishal Vadach, Aman Bali, Raj Kumar Bhatti, Rakesh Tank, Anil Chauhan, Viru Chandaliya, Goldie, Rahul, Sunny Gahlot, Darshan Kumar Babla, Ajay Pasi, among others.