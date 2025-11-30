Bhattakufar cave in: GSI team inspects sunken road site in Shimla

A special team of the Shimla district administration and Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Saturday visited the Bhattakufar area after residents alleged that ongoing National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) construction work near the twin tunnel project was causing land subsidence, cracks in houses, and damage to existing road structures. Officials inspecting the Shimla road cave-in on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The inspection was conducted days after a section of the road reportedly caved in on November 22, prompting the administration to temporarily halt internal excavation work in the area and withdraw the controlled blasting permission.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Jyoti Rana, who led the official inspection, said the administration had called technical specialists and geologists to examine the situation.

“After the road caved in on November 22, we suspended some ongoing activities. Today we brought a team of experts to assess the exact causes and determine whether the construction work contributed to the incident,” Rana said.

“The team is examining soil behaviour, tunnel impact, and other technical factors. Once we receive their report, appropriate action will be taken. We will also inspect the proposed tunnel alignment and other affected sectors before finalising any decisions,” she said.

Rana emphasised that the administration would act strictly according to expert findings and ensure safety measures for the local population.

Meanwhile, the local residents continue to accuse the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of faulty construction practices and poor planning. They allege that continuous tunnelling and excavation work for the four-laning project has destabilised the hillside.

Councillor Narinder Thakur (Neetu) said, “It is dangerous for families living above the tunnel stretch. Officials have visited but no corrective action has been taken so far. The houses are cracking, the road is sinking, and the land is sliding because of NHAI’s construction. They are not willing to accept their mistakes.”

“We are not against development, but it cannot happen at the cost of people’s safety. If anything happens to the homes around the tunnel, NHAI must take responsibility,” he clarified while demanding that the original road alignment be restored and that tunnelling work be monitored more strictly.