‘Bhavya’ win in Adampur, says CM Khattar

: Congratulating Bhavya Bishnoi on his win in the Adampur bypoll, Haryana chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the victory will now help in developing the assembly segment.

He said that the state government has already spent ₹ 600 crore on the development projects of this constituency and now pending projects will be completed in the next two years.

The chief minister also slammed the Congress for neglecting Adampur during the party’s government in the state, claiming that Adampur has witnessed several developmental projects during the BJP regime in the past eight years.

Terming it as a ‘Bhavya’ win for the BJP, he said that, “now, Bhavya has become the youngest member of the state assembly.”

He said that with this victory in Adampur, the number of seats of the ruling BJP has now increased to 41 in the 90-member state assembly.