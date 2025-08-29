Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bhiwani educator had purchased insecticide from me: Shopkeeper

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 05:00 am IST

Devendra said that the woman visited her shop on August 11 and asked him about one litre of the insecticide and ₹600

The 19-year-old woman teacher who was found dead at Singhani village in Bhiwani on August 13 had purchased one litre bottle of Monophos spray (insecticide) from his shop, said a shopkeeper Devendra Kumar, who was picked up by police and released after questioning.

The Bhiwani police had earlier said that the woman died of insecticide and they asserted that medical reports confirmed the same. (File)
The Bhiwani police had earlier said that the woman died of insecticide and they asserted that medical reports confirmed the same. (File)

Devendra said that the woman visited her shop on August 11 and asked him about one litre of the insecticide and 600. “She visited the shop and asked for the insecticide. I had given her a bottle of insecticide as her family is also doing farming and she was known to us. She was looking normal and I made the entry in the register. On August 14, police visited my shop and they checked my shop’s record. The cops questioned me and I replied to every query. I am upset with her death,” he added.

The Bhiwani police had earlier said that the woman died of insecticide and they asserted that medical reports confirmed the same. The Haryana government also announced to handover the case to CBI.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bhiwani educator had purchased insecticide from me: Shopkeeper
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On