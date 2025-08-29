Bhiwani educator had purchased insecticide from me: Shopkeeper

The 19-year-old woman teacher who was found dead at Singhani village in Bhiwani on August 13 had purchased one litre bottle of Monophos spray (insecticide) from his shop, said a shopkeeper Devendra Kumar, who was picked up by police and released after questioning. The Bhiwani police had earlier said that the woman died of insecticide and they asserted that medical reports confirmed the same. (File)

Devendra said that the woman visited her shop on August 11 and asked him about one litre of the insecticide and ₹600. “She visited the shop and asked for the insecticide. I had given her a bottle of insecticide as her family is also doing farming and she was known to us. She was looking normal and I made the entry in the register. On August 14, police visited my shop and they checked my shop’s record. The cops questioned me and I replied to every query. I am upset with her death,” he added.

The Bhiwani police had earlier said that the woman died of insecticide and they asserted that medical reports confirmed the same. The Haryana government also announced to handover the case to CBI.