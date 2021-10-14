Bhola drugs case: No objection to opening of sealed reports, Punjab tells HC

The Punjab government on Wednesday told Punjab and Haryana high court that it has no objection to opening sealed-cover reports on drugs menace in the state while alleging involvement of influential persons.

State’s advocate general APS Deol told high court bench of justices AG Masih and Ashok Kumar Verma that prior to taking up other issues, the issue of opening of sealed cover reports can be taken up on priority so that state’s prosecution agencies can proceed as per law.

Interestingly, the state’s advocate general in his submissions on Wednesday also referred to another set of reports submitted in 2018 by an SIT led by Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, to probe the role of police officers in the drugs racket. Three reports were signed by all SIT members and one report only by Chattopadhyaya. On May 23, 2018, the high court had also taken this report on record, observing that all these reports need to be examined in conjunction with reference to the issues formulated by the court or the task assigned to the SIT by way of orders passed from time to time.

These submissions were made during the resumed hearing in a 2013 suo motu petition, initiated into an alleged ₹6,000 crore drug racket case in which the court is monitoring the probe by various agencies. On October 5, the high court had advanced the hearing by a month on an application moved by an advocate Navkiran Singh, who is an intervener in 2013 suo motu petition.

The three crucial reports which Navkiran is demanding that they be opened are: One by then special task force head HS Sidhu, another of then enforcement directorate assistant director Niranjan Singh and third of a committee headed by then additional chief secretary (home) Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi. All these reports are lying in a sealed cover before the high court since 2018. The reports are mainly on allegations of involvement of some high-profile politicians of the state.

The hearing on Wednesday was conducted through virtual mode and started at around 4:30 pm. The court while deferring the matter for Thursday observed that the drugs menace PIL has a number of issues associated with it and all the issues cannot be taken up simultaneously. Hence, issues to be adjudicated, including that of sealed cover reports, would be formulated first and then specific dates would be given to conducting hearings on different issues. On Thursday, the court is likely to frame various issues associated with the case.

Earlier, the court was apprised by different lawyers about the proceedings so far. Central government sought time from the court to get an update on probe by central agencies, including that of bringing back NRIs, who have been named in drugs cases.

Senior advocate Anupam Gupta highlighted the importance of issue, especially in view of change of dispensation in Afghanistan and how Punjab has become more vulnerable.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tweeted again on the state government’s resolve to fight drugs menace. “STF report on multi-crore Drug racket linked to Majithia will be opened today by Hon’ble High Court. After more than 3.5 yrs of wait Judiciary will name the main culprits A Priority among High Command’s 18 Point Agenda yet Mothers of Punjab are still awaiting action by the State (sic),” he tweeted. Sidhu had led the charge against former CM Captain Amarinder Singh for a tardy probe into drugs cases. After Captain’s ouster, Sidhu and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had announced a speedy probe.