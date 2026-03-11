Bhullar headlines star-studded field as IGPL 2026 tees off in Chandigarh

Chandigarh India’s leading golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar will spearhead a strong field when the opening leg of the 2026 Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) gets underway at the Chandigarh Golf Club from March 11. Bhullar, who won the inaugural IGPL event in 2025 at the same venue, returns to launch the new season in a ₹1.5 crore tournament featuring some of the country’s top professionals. The 58-player field, including nine amateurs, will compete over three days with no cut, while the Pro-Am is scheduled for March 14. (HT File)

Bhullar, India’s most successful golfer on the Asian Tour with 11 titles, will be joined by several leading names including 2025 IGPL Order of Merit winner Pukhraj Singh Gill, Asian Tour regular Karandeep Kochhar, and Aman Raj, who narrowly missed the Order of Merit title last year.

The battle for the 2025 standings was remarkably close, with Pukhraj ( ₹81,90,652) finishing just ahead of Aman Raj ( ₹81,81,708) and Bhullar ( ₹81,30,000), separated by a little over ₹60,000.

The field also features notable players such as Varun Parikh, Manav Shah, Varun Chopra, Udayan Mane, Sachin Baisoya, Kapil Kumar, Aryan Roopa Anand, Chiragh Kumar and former Indian Open champion C. Muniyappa.

“We are very excited to tee off Season 2 of IGPL. The inaugural season was hugely successful and our plans have been very much on track,” said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL. “It seemed most appropriate to start the new season in Chandigarh, where the league began last year. The city has been a nursery of Indian golf and produced many stars,” he added.