Bhupinder Hooda tours flood-hit villages in Rohtak

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday visited several flood-hit villages here to assess the situation. Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Interacting with media, Hooda said the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government has not woken up from its slumber despite the losses to life and property across the state.

“It seems that the government has left the flood-affected people to fend for themselves,” he added.

The former CM listened to peoples’ grievances and took stock of waterlogging in several areas including Sukhpura Chowk in Rohtak city.

“The government failed to clean sewerage and drains in cities and villages, which caused waterlogging. After every rain, there is waterlogging on the streets and in fields. Lakhs of acres of crops of farmers were destroyed throughout Haryana,” he said.

“Congress demands that the government should give compensation of ₹40,000 per acre to the farmers. Due to waterlogging, the water motor and pump set installed in the fields have also been damaged,” he added.

