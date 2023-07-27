Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhupinder Hooda tours flood-hit villages in Rohtak

Bhupinder Hooda tours flood-hit villages in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 27, 2023 01:54 AM IST

Interacting with media, former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government has not woken up from its slumber despite the losses to life and property across the state.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday visited several flood-hit villages here to assess the situation.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Interacting with media, Hooda said the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government has not woken up from its slumber despite the losses to life and property across the state.

“It seems that the government has left the flood-affected people to fend for themselves,” he added.

The former CM listened to peoples’ grievances and took stock of waterlogging in several areas including Sukhpura Chowk in Rohtak city.

“The government failed to clean sewerage and drains in cities and villages, which caused waterlogging. After every rain, there is waterlogging on the streets and in fields. Lakhs of acres of crops of farmers were destroyed throughout Haryana,” he said.

“Congress demands that the government should give compensation of 40,000 per acre to the farmers. Due to waterlogging, the water motor and pump set installed in the fields have also been damaged,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out